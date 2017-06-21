Why Face Yoga Is The New Botox

Less downward facing dog, more face massage, this is why face yoga is better than botox…

Between anti-gravity yoga, vinyasa yoga and well, just regular yoga, we were sort of yoga'd out (say yoga more). That was until we discovered Face Yoga. The latest way to fight ageing and banish those impending wrinkles, it's meant to be better than botox and completely non-invasive. Less lines and no needles? We're on board.

But can prodding and poking our foreheads actually make a difference? Face Yoga expert and all round body inspo babe Danielle Collins thinks so.

Dubbed the 'natural way of looking and feeling younger and healthier with an added sense of relaxation and wellbeing', face yoga is the new celeb fave way to stay young without reaching for the needles. 'A combination of face exercises, face massage, face acupressure and face relaxation, face yoga focuses on well-being techniques for the mind, body and soul' as well as anti-ageing. Not bad.

So how does it work? Face Yoga expert Danielle Collins has got the info…

How many moves are there?

'The main programme has 18 exercises which take 20 minutes to complete, 10 minutes for the upper face and 10 minutes for the lower face.'

Can I do it if I'm not already a yoga bunny?

'Face Yoga is for everyone and just involves simple techniques for the face. There is no need to do ordinary yoga in order to enjoy Face Yoga.'

So I'm going to look super young, right?

'The benefits of regularly practicing my method are anti-ageing, reducing lines and wrinkles, lifting and firming, improving skin tone, reducing headaches and eye strain, relaxing tension, giving an energetic appearance to the face and a healthy glow. Face Yoga also gives a holistic feeling of wellbeing which can benefit the mind and body.'

Is it hard??

'All the exercises and techniques in the programme have been designed to be safe and beneficial for everyone and all instructions are clear and comprehendible. I always advise you visit a 1:1 teacher to ensure you are doing all exercises correctly and to learn any modifications suitable for any health complaints or skin problems. And always ensure you work to your comfortable limit.'

Are you sure it's better than botox?

'It's a natural and non invasive alternative to surgery and botox. It'll give you a fresh, young, relaxed and beautiful appearance which looks more natural than surgery and is safer than having operations or using chemicals. It is a way of having control over your own face as the techniques calm in the mind and energy in the body so the benefits go deeper than just the external appearance. The key to Face Yoga is to practice it regularly to really see a long lasting difference.'

What can I do to get started?

'These are the most popular exercises:

1. The 'V' to reduce lines and wrinkles around the eyes and to make the eyes more open and energised.

Put both your middle fingers together between your eyebrows then apply pressure to the outer corners of your eyes with your index fingers. Look up and start to move the lower eyelids upwards, making a strong squint. Then relax and repeat 6 more times. To finish, squeeze your eyes shut for 10 seconds then relax.

2. Smile Smoother: to reduce lines around the mouth and to life and firm the cheeks and jaw.

Hide your teeth with your lips and make an 'O' shape with the mouth. Then, smile as wide as you can and keep hiding the teeth. Repeat 6 times. Next, hold the smile shape and place on index finger on the chin. Then start to move your jaw up and down as you tilt your head back. Relax and repeat twice more.

3. Giraffe: to tone and lift the neck area.

Looking straight ahead place your finger tips on the top of your neck and lightly stroke the skin down as you tilt your head back. Bring your head back down and repeat twice more. Then jut your lower lip out as far as possible, place your fingers on your collarbone and point your chin upwards, pulling the corners of your mouth down. Hold for 4 deep breaths.'