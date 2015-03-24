Face Tattoos: Would You Try The Latest Beauty Trend To Emerge From The Catwalk?

It was the (somewhat unlikely) backstage trend to emerge from the shows that made the fashionistas sit up and take note. We’re talking facial tattoos and extreme piercings. The question is, will you be rocking them come AW15?

It might sound more Phil Mitchell than high fashion, but tattoos were on the agenda for AW15 (more precisely they were all over the model’s faces) and we kind of loved them. At Anna Sui, make-up legend Pat McGrath used tan-coloured brow and eye pencils to etch in Inuit-inspired tribal markings using sticky tape to get those perfectly straight lines.

Tribal was also the order of the day over at Manish Arora where make-up maestro Kabuki transformed the models into legions of warrior princesses who he described as “Joan of Arc-meets-Game of Thrones women coming out of battle.”

From cultural markings to cell-block H inkings, the models at Thome Brown sported a single teardrop against paler than pale skin - although they looked more feminine than menacing.

Meanwhile, make-up artist Tom Pecheux’s abstract stars at the corner of the model’s eyes at Anthony Vaccarello felt as though they were well and truely part of the model's faces thanks to the navy liquid liner which he overlaid with matte black powder for an authentically lived-in feel.

But our favourite take on the trend was at Giamba where the wonderfully talented Val Garland sent the models out with ‘Cara’ inspired black and red tattoos in an infinite variety of shapes and motifs. If in doubt, she simply asked “what would Cara do?”.

Our take? As a temporary embellishment we’re all over it; we’ll be rocking the Givenchy face bling at Glastonbury, the DSquared2 body stockings come Friday night and the Giamba nail tattoos all week long, but anything more permanent gives us a serious bout of the heebee jeebees.

