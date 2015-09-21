5 Reasons Why Lashes Are Staging A Come Back at LFW

Those ‘au naturel’ New Yorkers cast aside their mascara wands last week but make-up artists in London are batting for the return of lashes in a big way. Need some extra excuses not to ditch your mascara wand? Backstage at LFW so far, Maske-up artists have delivered plenty of reasons.

1. YOU DON’T HAVE TO LOOK LIKE BARBIE. PHEW.

At Sibling today, make-up artist Miranda Joyce was applying graphic eyelashes the size of fly-swats to model’s lids, which turned out to be two sets of falsies that she had flattened together with straightening irons. ‘My assistant and I spent all day yesterday making them with straighteners’ she explained. ‘We accidentally melted a few of them! The flatness of them is anti-pretty but they are still cool and gorgeous.’

5. THEY DON'T HAVE TO BE BLACK

At Mary Katrantzou only the centre section of models' lashes were coated in mascara (to the point of being clumpy) before being painted with electric blue, turquoise or burgundy MAC acrylics. The result? Eyes that looked like 'a distorted but cute doll'.

https://instagram.com/p/73JJA6ou7n/ @marykatrantzou #hairgoals #blueisback #lfw A post shared by G E O R G E D R I V E R (@iamgdriver) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:57am PDT

The Italians in Milan are rarely without an obvious ‘Signorina lash’ but it will be interesting to see if this trend continues as far as Paris. Keep your eyes peeled.