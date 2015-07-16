HD Brow How: Find Your True Brow Type

Tired of trying to fit into the same old HD brow mould? Super sculpted brows aren’t for everyone. Time to help you find your perfect match.

Ever felt like your brows just don’t want to grow with the flow? That’s because not every eyebrow is born equal – they come in all shapes and sizes meaning that one instagram look does necessarily not fit all.

You have brows like… LILY COLLINS

First off, lucky you! You have a lot to play with. Your brows are big and bushy and when left to their own devices could have a tendency to go all Frida Kahlo monobrow on you. Fuller brows do need manicuring and there is an art to making them look as unkempt and unruly as Lily’s. Define the arch only using Lancome’s Sourcils Gel Cream and then brush the inner corners upwards and inwards.

You have brows like… FAN BING BING

You have rainbow brows (not in colour of course, in shape) although your actual individual hairs are very fine and straight. This brow type is actually super easy to fill in subtly with a grey or taupe powder (avoid red based browns) but persuading the hairs to do anything other than lie flat is a nightmare. Try brushing Bobbi Brown’s Natural Brow Shaper & Hair Touch Up, upwards through your brows for a bit of extra grit and hold.

You have brows like… FREIDA PINTO

You over-plucked didn’t you? We told you not to! Well good news for you a thin brow can look beautifully elegant and what’s more the catwalks (in particular Prada SS15) predict that the Jean Harlow look is coming round again. Finding a good shape is even more important when your brows are thin. The best shaping tool on the market is the new double ended Browcomb Tweezers from Eyelure (£12.50). Clare Garner, the resident Eyelure Brow Expert recommends using a stencil to mark you desired shape as a safeguard before you start plucking.

Rex

You have brows like… JADA PINKETT SMITH

Your brows are coarse and a little wiry which can make them hard to brush out into a perfect arch. When you do brush them up they end up looking a little patchy. Whatever you do don’t obliterate them or wax them to pieces. ‘With thicker brow hairs, brow makeup is particularly important’ explains Shavata founder Shavata Singh, ‘as brows are often patchy and it will make brows look thicker and fuller. Pencils are great for women who want to draw in a shape - I recommend my Double Ended Pencil to fill in any gaps.’

Or, if you have a wobbly hand, why not check in with Blink’s new Build A Brow Service. Their brow experts will insert (natural looking) individual brow hairs in a similar way to semi-permanent lashes. It means ditching the brow pencil for at least two weeks. Result. A Half set costs £60 and takes an hour.

If after all this you still want brows like Kim Kardashian maybe our expert Jess Lacey in the video below can talk you out of it….