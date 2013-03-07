EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Celeb manicurist Tom Bachik's perfect home mani!

Manicurist to the stars - think Victoria Beckham and J-Lo - Tom Bachik shares his expert tips on how to get the perfect mani at home!

Busy tending the talons of Victoria Beckham, Beyonce and J-Lo - as well as being the first ever celeb nail artist for Chanel, Tom Bachik took some time out from his A-list-packed schedule to share his top tips for a perfect home mani exclusively with InStyle!

Packed full of the tricks of the trade - Tom reveals how to get the perfect shape, how to clean up cuticles, and the best buffing technique.

Perfect for a little weekend nail pampering, check out our exclusive video - see left!

