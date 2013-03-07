Exclusive InStyle pamper deal

Attention fashion fans, foodies and sybarites! The people behind the luxe Spa Illuminata and London's finest Chinese restaurant, the Michelin star-winning Kai Mayfair, have come together to create a summer beauty-meets-gourmet-cuisine deal that gives new meaning to multi-tasking.



The deal works like this: say the magic words "InStyle Summer Promotion" to both Spa Illuminata and Kay Mayfair when you book and they will lay on a special menu just for you. At Spa Illuminata this means a jasmine steam and purifying spicy earth salts treatment (ie a proper scrub where you're briskly rubbed down all over with Decleor's cult Grain de Sel exfoliator before sweating out toxins in the spa's lapis lazuli-blue and gold mosaic steam room), followed by a luxury pedicure which involves snoozing under a plump duvet while the therapist (in our case Katharine: completely brilliant) files, massages toes with hot stones from extinct volcanoes in Hawaii, and scrubs, soaks, and soothes feet to newborn-baby-softness. And that's before the actual (Jessica) polish goes on (we can report that, some weeks later, our tester's pedicure has nary a chip).



Then it's over to Kai Mayfair two doors away for a waist-friendly but delicious three-course lunch so divine that you won't want to end: a perfect Cos lettuce, cherry tomato, strawberry, grape and cucumber salad in passion fruit dressing and caramelised toasted cashews; light, flaky steamed sea bass with bamboo shoots, garlic stems, goji berries and Shimeji mushrooms; and finally a sublime mandarin chocolate fondant (ie a very superior souffle) with kumquat ice cream and peel.



Thus fortified you then dance out into the street to hit the shops: Rick Owens next door, Marc by Marc Jacobs opposite, and then over the road to Mount Street for Marc Jacobs main line, Christian Louboutin, Lanvin, Annick Goutal. Heck, you might not actually make it to Oxford Street.



When you think that Spa Illuminata's standard one hour and fifteen-minute luxury pedicure alone costs £90, you can see what an unmissable deal this is.

So, a triple whammy of beauty, food, and fashion. And if that's not an effective use of our time we don't know what is.

The InStyle summer promotion runs until the end of August and costs £125 per person.



Spa Illuminata, 63 South Audley Street, W1 (020 7499 7777). Kai Mayfair, 65 South Audley Street, W1 (020 7493 8988).



http://www.spailluminata.com

http://www.kaimayfair.co.uk