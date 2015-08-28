Win An Erborian Beauty Hamper Worth £185 With #InStyleVIP

You need to know about this cult beauty brand…

This week for #InStyleVIP we’ve teamed up with Eborian to give away two beauty collections which contain five skin-transforming products, each worth £185. Want to know more about this gorgeous beauty gift? Of course you do…

First up we have the Herbal Energy Cleanser, formulated from Korean Herbs & Ginseng, it’s sure to leave your skin feeling invigorated, clean and soft. Then there’s the Herbal Energy Lotion, a supercharged tonifying lotion which increases your skin’s ability to retain moisturise by up to 30%, say hello to glowing skin that’s oh so soft.

You’ll also be able to get your hands on the CC Cream as well as the Sleeping BB Mask. The CC Cream is ultra-moisturising which reveals a luminous, fresh and radiant complexion – all in one easy step; this is multitasking beauty at its best. The BB Mask night mask "cocoon" is active during your sleep, and transforms your skin for a soft velvety touch, with no imperfections when you wake up. We LOVE the sound of it…

Last, but by no means least, we have the Dongbaek Camellia Essence. Formulated exclusively with oils, this deeply nourishing product boosts radiance, nourishes and repairs your skin to help fight signs of anti-ageing whilst creating a protective barrier.

Recently launched in the UK, Erborian – meaning ‘herbs of the orient’ - is true beauty history. The co-founders - South Korean cosmetic scientist Hojung Lee and long-time beauty industry insider French-born Katalin Berenyi - have fused traditional Korean medicinal plants and skincare rituals with the most advanced technologies to create ‘intelligent’ formulas that give every complexion ‘luminosity, radiance and youth’.

