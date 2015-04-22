Emily Ratajkowski Is The Latest Celeb To Join The Bob Brigade...

She may be known for her long dark tresses but we reckon Emily Ratajkowski has never looked better with her new short hair...

Known for her perfectly toned bod and long brunette tresses, Emily Ratajkowski has given her look a major overhaul but getting rid of the latter. As the latest celeb to get in on the 'lob' action, the model took to her Instagram to unveil her new look with the caption: 'Short hair don't care'. We wouldn't either if we left our next trip to the hairdressers looking like THAT. Em, we like your style...