Emily Blunt took to Cannes Film Festival today in a stunning multi-print dress but it wasn't her on-point attire that got everyone talking — it was her freshly dyed strawberry blonde locks. While we LOVE her as a red head, we reckon she pulls off this lighter shade perfecty. What a beauty...
Emily Blunt Has Traded In Her Brunette Locks For Blonde And It Is GORGE
19 May 2015
Emily Blunt has traded in her darker locks in favour of strawberry blonde and it looks gorgeous...
