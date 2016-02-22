Meet The Latest Jewellery Trend for Hair And Faces

Raid your jewellery box for inspo. This is the beauty trend that's made for magpies

The future isn't bright, it's sparkly if AW16 backstages are anything to go by. Some of London Fashion Week's catwalk giants - McQueen, Burberry and Erdem - all put bling on the beauty agenda. Coincidence? We think not. Decorating your hair and face looks set to be 'the' mini trend of the season.

From heirloom hair brooches you might find in your nan's jewellery box through to sci-fi silver leaf eyes, there's a look for every type of magpie.

Go forth and twinkle with these backstage bling trend setters.

Granny brooches

As seen at: Alexander McQueen

Forget your coat. The new way to wear your brooches (yep, plural), is in your hair. And the more the merrier. Guido set the punky romantic hair tone at McQueen with jewellery randomly placed through the up-do.

'The more eccentric the look is, the more style it has,' he advises. Next stop: vintage markets to hunt for hair treasure.

Glitter highlight

As seen at: Burberry

Traditional cream illuminator? Pah. We're all about Burberry's jewel encrusted strobing technique for AW16.

Make-up artist Wendy Rowe loosely applied chunky metallic glitter to outer corners of the eyes and tops of cheekbones. Almost as good as a pair of diamond earrings, right?

Braid embellishment

As seen at: Peter Pilotto

This Swarovski dazzler started out life as a choker. L'Oreal Professionnel's Anthony Turner decided it looked better as decor for his Icelandic mini braid instead.

'Hair jewellery is a thing,' he said, using Wild Stylers Beach Waves Salt Spray to balance out the bling with some weathered texture. Jewellery recyling never looked so good.

Lip bling

As seen at: Charlotte Olympia

Why wear regular lipstick when you can rock a disco mouth? Glitter lips were just one of the highlights of Val Garland's nod to Hollywood starlets.

Glitter lip rules to live by: decorate your mouth using traditonal lip colours like candy pinks and cherry reds. Oh, and don't forget your drinking straw.

Flower fairy

As seen at: Erdem

Meet the anti-gym up-do. Adding in 30s-inspired hair jewels (another sparkly masterstroke by Anthony Turner) instantly elevate this hair to red carpet status.

And it wasn't all party at the back. Another bejeweled hair slide was placed at the front to complete the romantic look.

Silver leaf lids

As seen at: Holly Fulton

Prefer your bling served shiny rather than sparkly? Look to Sam Bryant's futuristic silver leaf eye decoration.

Apply straight to eyelids and brush off the excess for a 'shattered glass' effect (and a little mess over your bathroom sink). The good news about all these looks is that imperfection won't dampen your shine.