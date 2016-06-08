10 Ways To Embrace Eco Friendly Beauty And Save The Planet

With it being World Oceans Day, it's time to get your green on and become a totally eco-friendly beauty babe. Here's how…

1. SHAKE IT UP

‘Don’t throw away half-empty polish, even if it’s gloopy,’ says nail guru Marian Newman. ‘Mix together half-empty bottles to create a new colour. The shaking should thin it out – if not add a little base coat.’ Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Noirberry and Fashionista, £14.50 each, are ‘breathable’ and free from potentially harmful chemicals.

4. GET IN THE TUB

Bath selfies are the new thing. Everyone from FKA twigs to Miley Cyrus and even Ricky Gervais are taking them. On average, baths use up less H20 than power showers, so get soaking and then get snapping.

5. RECYCLE THAT POT

Think you’ve finished a product? Think again about how you can reuse it. Molton Brown Vintage 2015 With Elderflower Candle, £36, makes the most beautiful pencil pot, and Origins Three Part Harmony Nourishing Cream, £60, can be returned to the counter to be recycled.

6. DITCH THE FOILS

Hair foils can only be recycled if the chemicals have been rinsed off them properly first. Make sure your salon does, or if you want to avoid using them, Luke Hersheson recommends balayage. The colour is painted on by hand, foil-free, and the result looks way more natural than streaks.

7. USE LESS PRODUCT

Minimise your carbon footprint as well as your bathroom shelf with a multitasker like coconut oil. Suki Waterhouse reportedly uses it on her face, Miranda Kerr slathers it on her hair and Emma Stone mixes it up as a hand cream. Try Vita Coco Coconut Oil, £7.99.

8. KEEP IT DRY

You know that guilty feeling you get when you use an aerosol? For dry shampoo addicts, there is a solution: Lush No Drought Dry Shampoo, £4.25. Sprinkle the powder over your parting and massage in with your fingers. It’s great for finer hair as it adds mega volume, and you save on water too.

9. MAKE IT TO THE END

Research from skincare brand ROC has revealed that women aged between 20 and 65 in the UK waste £400 million on unfinished beauty products every year! Don’t give up on that last bit of your favourite lip gloss. The clever Universal Lip Gloss Scoop & Applicator from Swoon, £10, may look scarily like something out of CSI, but the flexible head and extra-long applicator neck mean it can extract every last remnant. And don’t just use it on your lip glosses – it can scrape out the remains of most containers.

10. WIPE IT OUT

Speed through a packet of cotton pads a week? Feel like you’re literally chucking money away? Invest in the new Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Cloth, £6 for two. It goes in the wash, not the bin.