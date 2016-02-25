Ear Contouring Is Now a Thing, According To Kylie Jenner

Because of course it would be...

Hot on the heels of that creepy neck contouring video that was making the rounds last week, Kylie Jenner is officially endorsing the art of contouring your ears.

The latest glam tutorial posted to her app and website may have you believe that Jenner and her makeup artist Hrush Achemyan are about to teach you how to create a look they call 'The Smoky Rockstar,' but about two minutes in, things take a turn.

Almost immediately after the duo admit that they're not 'feeling the heavy contouring anymore,' Kylie replies with, 'Oh yeah, I like when you do my ears.'

Wait, what? With that, Achemyan goes to work shading and highlighting Jenner's ears.

'Actually, it's a really good tip that a lot of people don't do. Because it's really not cute when you're on the red carpet, or get snapped and your face is one color, and the ears are different,' she explains.

'It shows that the tone is not really your skin tone and you have on a lot of foundation. Just like your neck, your ears are a part of your face.'

We get the idea, but this might just be a sign that we've reached the contouring trend's tipping point. Get a preview of the look below, then head over to thekyliejenner.com to watch the tutorial in full.

Watch this step by step on how to get the perfect easy smokey eye by @styledbyhrush on TheKylieJenner.com and the Kylie Jenner official app A video posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 23, 2016 at 11:35am PST

Article courtesy of InStyle.com.

