Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery Goes Make Up Free For Charity
by: Olivia Marks
1 Nov 2013

Michelle Dockery is photographed without make-up for BearFaced Day as part of Children In Need

Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery has stripped her face of make-up and been photographed by Rankin to raise money and awareness of BearFaced Day.

The annual fundraiser engourages women everywhere to leave their beautiful faces free of make-up as a way to help raise money for Children In Need.

Michelle, who plays Lady Mary in the hit period drama, is just one of a whole host of famous ladies to agree to have their picture taken without their usual cosmetics. Suki Waterhouse, Laua Whitmore, Kimberley Walsh and Jo Wood are just a few names who have had their make-up free faces photographed for the world to see.

Calling her fellow females to do the same, Michelle said: 'Ladies discard your mascara and join me and all our women in going BearFaced for the day – it’s such a simple way to get involved with raising money for Children in Need.'

Boots are also supporters of BearFaced Day, and are on hand to help you prepare your skin for a day of no make-up. Between 1 - 9 Novemeber, Boots are donating 5p out of every £1 spent on No7 skincare products. 

Could there be an easier way to help a good cause? We think not.

BearFaced Day takes place next Friday, 8 November. 

