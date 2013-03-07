Donatella Versace and daughter Allegra Versace go on a beauty spree!

Find out what the world’s most famous fashionistas recently added to their beauty stash…

As owners of the international fashion empire that is Versace, these girls sure know how to dress, but when it comes to beauty, what do they favour?

Well as you’d expect, nothing but the best will do for them. In a recent shopping spree at London’s luxury department store Liberty, the two were spotted stocking up on award winning ReVive skincare products.

Donatella picked up a bottle of the recently launched ReVive Serum Presse, £180 and and Allegra opted for the Eye Renewal Cream, £70.

Clearly this mother daughter combo’s good taste in clothes extends to their beauty cupboard too!

By Jessica Tibbits

