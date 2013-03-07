Dolce & Gabbana to launch new fragrance Pour Femme!

Dolce & Gabbana’s classic fragrance, Pour Femme, has been reborn in this new perfume.

The campaign for the scent, which is set to star Laetitia Casta, shows a young woman at a wedding, day-dreaming of fairy-tale love and meeting the man of her dreams. Noah Mills will star as her love interest.

The fragrance is being described as Dolce & Gabbana DNA – embodying the Dolce & Gabbana woman with floral notes, melting into a citrus orange blossom. Soft and seductive, the scent captures all the qualities of the modern fairy-tale damsel – passionate and sensual.

The original Pour Femme came out 20 years ago. Now recreated, in gorgeous crimson velvet packaging with the gold embossed Dolce & Gabbana logo, the fragrance launches in Harrods, 22 July and nationwide, 22 August.

And for men, Dolce & Gabbana Pour Homme fragrance is being relaunched at the same time!



By Chelsea Asher