DISCOVERED! The secret to Alexandra Burke’s pearly white smile
by: Alice Ripman
7 Mar 2013

Find how to get Alexandra Burke’s dazzling smile...

With the return of X Factor to our screens this weekend, the InStyle office has been discussing favourite contestants of seasons past. Us beauty girls reckon 2008 winner Alexandra Burke wins hands down – stunning voice, great style… and real beauty know-how!

We sent our spies out to have a dig in Alexandra's little black beauty book, and discovered the secret behind Alexandra’s dazzling pearly whites; Pearlys Professional Teeth Whitening, based at Harrods' Urban Retreat. We immediately sent an InStyler down to test it out…

After a full consultation with the teeth-whitening specialist, a gum dam is painted on to the teeth to protect the gum. Next, the whitening gel is applied to the teeth and a laser light then activates the gel to lift stains out of the teeth in three short applications. 75 minutes later and you’ll have a set of pearly whites 8-14 shades lighter than Simon Cowell would approve of! An impression of your teeth is also taken, and a bespoke whitening tray created for you so you can top up when you want in the comfort of your own home.

Pearlys Professional Teeth Whitening costs £395 and is available from MediSpa at Urban Retreat, Harrods. Visit urbanretreat.co.uk or call 020 7893 8333

By Jess Tibbits

