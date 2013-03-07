DISCOVER the secret to Leona Lewis’ sparkle!

It’s good to know that fame and fortune hasn’t stopped Brit super star Leona Lewis from hunting for high street bargains.
After a rummage around her local Boots store, Leona discovered the must have eyeshadow for the party season – MyFace Blingtone Eyeshadows.
Leona tweeted: “Just stumbled across some awesome makeup! I’m luvin’ Myface Cosmetics Blingtones Eyeshadows, which I found in Boots in the UK!”
The collection consists of 10 shades is packed with real crushed pearls, so there’s a shimmer to suit everyone’s inner style diva.
Leona chose the Morocco and Black Ice shades to show off her gorgeous peepers.
MyFace Blingtone Eyeshadows cost £9.99, available from boots.com
By Hannah Brown
