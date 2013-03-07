DISCOVER the secret to Leona Lewis’ sparkle!

Find out what Leona Lewis uses to put the bling into her beauty.

It’s good to know that fame and fortune hasn’t stopped Brit super star Leona Lewis from hunting for high street bargains.



After a rummage around her local Boots store, Leona discovered the must have eyeshadow for the party season – MyFace Blingtone Eyeshadows.

Leona tweeted: “Just stumbled across some awesome makeup! I’m luvin’ Myface Cosmetics Blingtones Eyeshadows, which I found in Boots in the UK!”

The collection consists of 10 shades is packed with real crushed pearls, so there’s a shimmer to suit everyone’s inner style diva.

Leona chose the Morocco and Black Ice shades to show off her gorgeous peepers.

MyFace Blingtone Eyeshadows cost £9.99, available from boots.com

By Hannah Brown

