DISCOVER the hot new beauty brand the celebs are loving!

For ladies who want the high performance of premium skincare without the hefty price tag, you need to get down to Harvey Nichols for the launch of new skincare range Nip + Fab.

Developed by Maria Hatzistefanis, the beauty expert behind bestselling super skincare brand Rodial, Nip + Fab has already got a legion of celeb fans, including Kimberley Walsh and Ellie Goulding.

With products starting at £7.95 for the Lip + Nip Fix, you’ll find a range of targeted products at prices your bank manager will approve of.

Nip + Fab, available now at Harvey Nichols (0845 604 1888)



By Jess Tibbits

