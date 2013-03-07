DISCOVER Nicola Roberts’ top beauty buys

Nicola Roberts reveals the beauty products she can’t live without.

Not only is Nicola Roberts one fifth of the UK’s hottest girl band, she’s also a style queen in her own right and a beauty know-it-all, with her own collection - Dainty Doll - formulated especially for pale skin tones.

We caught up with her at London’s Charlotte Street Hotel, and got a sneaky peak inside her beauty bag. Here are Nicola’s top beauty buys:

Lipstick in Couture, £12, Dainty Doll (020 7730 1234)

"A lovely vintage red lipstick that looks great on any skin tone."

Endless Moisture Body Lotion, £4.49, E45 (0845 769 7079)

"Keeping my skin soft and moisturised is a really important part of my routine."

Loose Mineral Powder Foundation, £19, Dainty Doll (020 7730 1234)

"This is my “can’t live without’ product!"

TheO Heated Rollers, £149.95 for the pod, £18.95 for the rollers, Cloud Nine (0845 026 7121)

"A girl can never have enough heated rollers!"

S Factor Shiny Happy People Shine Spray, £13.95, Tigi (0844 844 0944)

"This smells amazing, and isn’t too greasy or heavy."

And Nicola’s top advice?

“Remember there are no rules with make up; it’s there to have fun with. If you want to wear bright pink cheeks or bright blue lips, then go for it! You should never be afraid of trying new looks out – life is one big learning curve!” she says.

We couldn’t agree more!

By Jess Tibbits

