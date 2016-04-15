Destination Club Tropicana

This is an InStyle Promotion.

Tequila Sunrise anyone? It’s time to raise a cocktail to sunny, far-flung destinations as Fashion Week designers spirit us away on tropical holidays. Think green palm trees, deep blue oceans and fruity drinks boasting yellow, orange and red hues and you can sense their inspiration. With vivid Buttercup, high-octane Fiesta red and maritime-inspired Snorkel Blue already listed among the colours of the season by world-leading colour authority Pantone, it’s time to embrace the energy of those bold and bright shades.

Jet Set For Summer

On the runways, radiant colours allowed designers to evoke holiday-time happiness and a sense of the adventure of travel. Case in point: the billowing dresses in hot orange at Alberta Ferretti. Elsewhere, tropical prints were thrown into the mix too. We saw white outsized flowers on vibrant red dresses at Giorgio Armani and tropical foliage motifs of blue and green frangipani covering sporty, sleeveless tank dresses at 3.1 Philip Lim. Palm leaves made an appearance as a bold red and green print at Paul & Joe as well as at Antonio Marras, where they added a windswept, romantic feel to a voluminous maxi dress, evoking the calm before a tropical storm.

Tropical Colour Code

Make-up artists have been turning to the tropics too, citing the retro fizzy drink Lilt as inspiration for the vibrant combination of colours used on the eyes backstage at the runways, while nail technicians are tapping these bright, bold shades for an instant summer pick-me-up. Leading experts in nail colour, OPI, have a shade range that includes the perfect vibrant picks for the season. For a creamy grass fix, brush on I’m Soooo Swamped, or take an ocean dip with rich china blue Rich Girls & Po-Boys. Vivid coral Live Love Carnival conjures up cocktail hour and the sun is always shining, thanks to brilliant yellow Need Sunglasses.