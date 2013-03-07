Dannii Minogue shows off her lashes as the new face of ModelCo Fibrelash

Dannii Minogue has just been signed as the face - or rather, lashes - of ModelCo's new launch - Fibre Lash.

DANNII MINOGUE HAIR

The secret to Dannii's popping peepers, Fibre Lash is a fantastic new beauty treat which extends and builds up lashes to XXL lengths - giving a false lash effect.

At the ultra glam launch of ModelCo Fibre Lash, Dannii wowed in a monochrome dress as she shared the secret behind her glamazon lashes.

Tweeting to fans, Dannii revealed: "Forget false eyelashes ladies. I flutter my lashes with @ModelCo Fibre Lash Brush on Lashes #Lashulous!"

She added: "No glue, no mess, just fabulous long lush lashes♥"

Fibre Lash drops into Boots at the end of April, but as a special treat you can pre-order at Boots.com tomorrow.

MORE DANNII PICS

We predict a sell-out!