Daisy Lowe’s Guide To Coachella Chic: Her Beauty Must-Haves

You might not have muddy fields to contend with, but plant yourself in the middle of the Colorado Desert and there’s still the quandary of how to look good on minimal sleep and limited shower ops to contend with (as well as the odd sand-storm). We caught up with Daisy Lowe on how she does festival beauty...

Comfort Is Everything

'My style advice is always to wear what you feel comfortable in. I’ve been coming to Coachella for six years now and although I do definitely dress very differently to other festivals – everyone here looks like they’re in a Hollywood movie with all the maxi dresses and black – if you don’t feel comfortable you’re going to end up feeling miserable. It’s definitely my favourite festival to come to apart from Glastonbury mainly because of the weather but also because you can go home and shower and come back looking much better than if you’d slept in a tent!'

Pack Light(Ish)

'Ok so I actually brought two suitcases this time but my excuse is that I went to LA first for a week although that still doesn’t really justify taking two suitcases does it?!

My packing advice is to focus on light layers which don’t take up much space. I always bring a selection of floaty dresses – I have lots of long black dresses with me this year - as well as something more structured like a 50s-style swimsuit to go underneath. That was my outfit plan for the whole time I was here until the sand-storm came in so now I’ve resorted to some high-waisted jeans, a singlet and this amazing grungy Saint Laurent shirt which is helping to keep me warm'.

Beauty Must-Haves

Having lost my favourite pair of Oliver Goldsmith sunglasses, my new festival essential for Coachella has to be eye drops to get you through any unexpected sandstorms! Aside from that, I always have to have my Kiehls Lip Balm #1 (£9.50), my Nars The Multiple Sticks (£29), in ‘St. Barts’ for contouring and ‘Orgasm’ for a bit of a flush and I also really love Kiehls’ Actively Correcting & Beautifying BB cream (£23.50) as it’s got the factor 50 SPF which you really need over here'.

Switch It Up

'Come evening time, people here really go for a ‘look’. I can never be bothered to do the whole transformation thing so instead I just play up one feature. For example last night I went from a brown lipstick in the day to a bright red one at night. The day before, I kept the same look going, I just added some more mascara. There’s an amazing Smashbox eye cream called Photo Finish Hydrating Under Eye Primer (£21), which I always put on first as it’s great in the heat and stops my mascara from going everywhere. A fixing spray is also great at taking you from day to night. I use MAC’s Prep & Prime Fix + (£15.50) because as well as keeping your make-up on for 24 hours, it also freshens you up a bit'.

Good To Glow

'The thing that I love about LA is that you can get so much amazing good-for-you stuff. Kale is everywhere! I’m lactose and gluten intolerant so I’m in my element here – even on-site as they have it all.

The Earthbar in LA is literally my favourite place to go and my best advice pre and post festival is to go there and get an E3 live shot - it literally sorts life out. It’s made up of all this live algae and it’s absolutely disgusting but it’s so good for you. You’re supposed to hold it in your mouth for as long as possible so that it absorbs through your tongue and hits your bloodstream the fastest. I usually manage about a minute but it just feels like colours are brighter and your brain is more switched on. It’s also an amazing hangover cure which is good to know for the way home'.