Why Cryotherapy Is The Latest Celeb Secret To Staying Young

Cryotherapy is the chilly new craze loved by everyone from the Real Housewives to Jessica Alba. Even Daniel Craig did it for his Bond training. Instyle’s #teambeauty decided to chill the hell out and see what all the fuss was about…

Take a moment to think about -90 degrees C. You’ll most likely picture snow, the Arctic or maybe some penguins. That temperature is cold. Really cold. You’re unlikely to think of spas, but that’s where you’d be wrong. Cryotherapy is the new beauty treatment trend featuring extreme cold. We braced ourselves and gave three of them a try…

1. 111Cryo Chamber, £95 for one session (111cryo.com) by Beauty Editor Katie Thomas



What’s the deal?

Picture this: a tiny little room, no bigger than a tanning booth, that’s so cold when you walk in your body heat causes it to snow.111 Harley Street, the fancy Cosmetic Surgery clinic, has opened up two state of the art Cryo chambers - one on the third floor of Harvey Nics and the other on the fourth floor in the Harrod Wellness Clinic. The booth looks a lot like a shower cubicle but is cooled to -93º and you stand there for three minutes (Trust us, you don’t want longer in there). Why get into a freezer? Being in this temperature increases your metabolism, improves circulation and stimulates collagen.



Freeze factor?

Considering the frighteningly low temperature and the fact that you’re in only shorts and a vest (plus gloves, fleecy headband and insulated slippers) there is virtually no pain. It starts to feel extremely cold in the last minute, but it’s over before you know it.



Can I go out after?

100%! Not only did I have a healthy glow, exposure to the cold increases your serotonin (happy hormone) levels. I had no evening plans and as I walked out I rang everyone I knew. Cocktails anyone?



Worth splashing the cash?

Definitely. It’s only three minutes out of your life and the health benefits go on and on. A package of 20 sessions brings the price down to £50 per go. If I worked near Knightsbridge I’d be there on my lunch break everyday.

2. Anne Semonin Cryo-Lipoliss Body Treatment, £90 for 50mins by Beauty Writer George Driver

What’s the deal?

The coldest deep tissue massage you’ll ever have, this cellulite-busting leg treatment uses frozen (–20 degrees to be precise) cryo balls to stimulate blood flow and lymphatic drainage aka it transforms dimply thighs into super smooth Christmas-ready party pins.



Freeze factor?

From the cryo balls? Actually none. Imagine ice cubes being rolled up and down your legs and you’re somewhere close. From the massage? Oh wow. Literally pummelling the cellulite out of my thighs, I decided my therapist might have the strongest hands in England. Not the most relaxing massage I’ve ever had but worth it to get rid of the dreaded cottage cheese.



Can I go out after?

Definitely. As the treatment only involves your legs there’s no post-facial red face. I opted for a pre-work appointment, popped on my jeans after and went straight to the office. No one suspected a thing…



Worth splashing the cash?

For an hour session including cryo massage, a firming body serum, anti-cellulite gel and a leg wrap, you get loads for your money. And it works. My previously dimpled thighs are so much smoother I’ll be working bare legs in November.

RELATED: The At-Home Ice Pack Beauty Products That Will Give You The Ultimate Glow

3. Advanced Smooth Eye Treatment by Beauty Director Cassie Steer (jasminavico.com)

What’s the deal?

Jasmina Vico aka facialist extraordinaire has devised a new treatment specifically targeting the eye area. Using a combination of massage (using hands and Cryosglobes cooled to between -18 and -30 degrees), laser (to anti-age), and a Cryostick (a frozen solution of purified water and plant stem cells), it’s your eyes answer to a mini break.



Freeze factor?

Without sounding creepy, if I could bottle Jasmina’s hands I would – her facial massage is amongst the best in the biz. The cryoballs themselves are take-your-breath-away cold but not unpleasant and if anything, it’s the laser part that is a little stingy but then I rather like that as it feels as though it’s actually doing something.



Can I go out after?

Kinda. My skin hates the cold so there was definitely some post-facial ‘glowing’ (read throbbing) going on. In fact, it probably took a day and a half for me not to look as though I’d been for a strenuous run but once the redness subsided my skin already looked way better than it did before.

Worth splashing the cash?

I think so, yes. Sure, it’s pricy, and as with most treatments, you do need a few sessions to see optimal results (Jasmina likens it to going to the gym once and expecting to see a six pack) but a week-in and my skin is looking much more even whilst the eye bags (which were epic post-fashion week) have definitely downgraded to coverable with a just touch of concealer.