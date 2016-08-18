Co-Washing – The New Way To Wash Your Hair

You’ve been doing it the same way for years, so how would you feel if we told you there’s a new way to wash your hair?

Co-washing, which is short for conditioner-only washing, is the latest hair care craze that involves trading in your traditional two-step shampoo & conditioner for one cleansing-cream/conditioner product. These hair cleansers are made with natural essential oils and botanicals that are kinder to hair. Intrigued or still not convinced? Here are four handy things to consider before making the change:

1. THEY DON’T LATHER

No matter how much you work it in, your cleansing conditioner will not lather, so stop trying! Give your arms a break. Don’t panic though, it’s free from hair-stripping detergents, so it’s meant to feel very different to your normal shampoo. This doesn’t mean that you won’t have clean hair when you jump out of the shower in the morning.

2. THEY DO WASH YOUR HAIR

We’ve all been completely brainwashed into thinking that if a product doesn’t lather up and then feel squeaky afterwards, then it isn’t clean. Wrong! Using a cleansing-conditioner eliminates product build-up, but doesn’t strip the hair of its natural oils, meaning it discourages oil production. So say goodbye to greasy chip shop roots.

3. THEY NOURISH AND PROTECT COLOUR

Co-washing is much more moisturising than your favourite shampoo, so it doesn’t dry out your strands and scalp. You’ll hopefully notice less breakage on your ends, colour that lasts longer and hair that’s much more manageable. Brushes won’t get stuck on knots anymore, so you won’t have to spend a chunk of your paycheck on detangling sprays. Hooray, what’s not to like?!

4. THEY GIVE YOU THAT ‘SECOND-DAY HAIR’

You know that fluff that sits on top of your head after you’ve just washed it? Well co-washing cleans but doesn’t leave you with the frizz typically seen on the first day after washing. Hair almost feels textured, as though you’ve already popped in a styling product. Essentially, hair will be on fleek straight away.

Fancy giving it a go? These are our three faves:

Purely Perfect Cleansing Crème, £35

Sacha Juan Hair Cleansing Cream, £32

Aveda Be Curly Co-Wash, £20.50

