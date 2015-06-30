Clumpy Mascara? Yes Please! (You Heard It Here First)

It was a bit sixties, a bit ‘Living Doll’ (a term make-up maestro Tom Pecheux coined backstage at Altuzarra) and very OTT. Essentially the take-home trend when it comes to lashes this SS15 is go big or go home. The key? Forget everything you’ve been told (who has space in their make-up bags for lash combs anyway?).

From the “doll with a sick mind” at Altuzara to make-up artist Lucia Pieroni’s “pretty but a bit strange” doll at Rochas, the central theme included lashings of lashes set against ‘real’ skin. Backstage the technique of choice was to add a layer of mascara, (we love SEVENTEEN Falsifeye HD mascara, £4.99), wait. Add another. Wait. (You see where this is going?). Some shows added a whopping 20 layers, piling the mascara on using the tip of the wand and combing through each layer with a dry mascara brush, or, in some cases (and please be careful when trying to recreate this at home!), using the sharp end of a safety pin.

“I wanted it to feel like when little girls first get their hands on mascara,” divulged make-up artist extraordinaire Gorden Espinet backstage at the DSquared2 show. “My direction to my team was ‘when you feel as though you’ve put too much mascara on go ahead and add another three layers!’. Afterall, mascara is the one make-up product where if you do it wrong it’s still right – more is more.” Another backstage trick for adding extra oomph to what mother nature gave you is to apply a layer of mascara as usual then add a bit of translucent powder over the top before reapplying another layer of mascara - a super-easy hack to those Twiggy-esque mega-lashes. Just make sure you keep your complexion looking as fresh and natural as possible to avoid any dolly connotations when it comes to real-day rather than runway (we love SkinCeuticals Mineral Radiance UV Defence, SPF50, £39.)

So mascara wands at the ready girls – it’s time to pump up the volume.

Need some more mascara help? Check out beauty director Cassie Steer’s top tips for how to apply mascara like a pro with this video (and for your chance to win a fabulous prize bundle from SEVENTEEN click here)