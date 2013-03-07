Clinique giveaway starts NOW!

It’s never too early for a pre-Christmas gift, especially when it’s free!

Clinique and fab fashionista Betty Jackson have teamed up for the second year running to make us an offer we can’t refuse, and it’s just in time to keep those winter blues at bay.

Just buy any two Clinique products (one to be skin care) from Debenhams and receive a complimentary Betty Jackson beauty bag complete with five Clinique staples. Including an eye shadow palette, mascara, lip gloss, cleanser and moisturiser, it’s enough to keep you gorgeous until New Year!

Go on, treat yourself!

The Betty Jackson for Clinique Bonus Time gift is running until 30 October 2010 and available at Debenhams stores nationwide while stocks last.

By Hannah Brown