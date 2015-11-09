Office Christmas Party Makeovers Without Leaving Your Desk? YESSSSSSSS

We've found the solution to getting those last minute emails sent whilst looking way better than your co-workers at the Christmas 'do, and all without leaving your desk…

Let's face it, when it comes to the office Christmas 'do we might dread it for months beforehand but that doesn't mean we don't want to outshine everyone else in the office. Because we totally do.

The one time of the year when you have a reason to show your fellow employees that you don't always look like the tube threw you up and that sometimes you do actually look nice (just usually around people you're not horrified by the thought of being drunk in front of), the annual Christmas party is the time to shine.

And we've found the answer. No more rushing your mascara at your desk as you fire out those last minute emails or attempting to curl your hair in the toilet mirror only to realise you've ended up with something that resembles Cher circa 1987 rather than Rosie H-W's tumbling tresses. No, there is another way.

Enter Blowout Ibiza. Your one stop glam shop to getting all done up at your desk minus the stress.

Bringing everything to you, Blowout Ibiza will set up in your office ready to transform you into a goddess. Think film director style chairs, a full hair and makeup station and a celeb worthy mirror complete with movie star lightbulbs. Choose from makeup, hair and nail pros (or treat yo' self to all of them) and sit back and relax as they work their magic.

With the beauty industry's best brands at their fingertips, Blowout Ibiza can nail your Leighton Denny mani, style your hair to perfection with UNITE and ghd and give you contouring worth of Kim K courtesy of bareMinerals and Eylure. Not bad, right?

So you know that old meeting room you use for the Monday morning conference? We reckon it just got fully booked up. Just prepare for all the 'Don't you scrub up well' comments coming your way…

