Cheryl's 9 Rules For Rocking The Cannes Red Carpet

Want to know how to survive the Cannes red carpet and look as good as our Cheryl? L'Oreal's glammest scouse gave us her golden rules…

1. Prep, Prep, Prep

'I always start prep the day before a big red carpet event but it's still pretty low key. So I'll get a Decleor facial the day before which I love, then on the day I'll start pretty early with L'Oreal to do all kinds of hair and makeup. It doesn't stop! I'll eat lunch while I'm having my makeup done and just try and keep as chilled as possible.

I try not to do panic workouts before a big event and just stay consistently in shape instead. I love doing Tracy Anderson's classes - she does muscle work first then you cardio after which means I'm absolutely exhausted by the end of it.'

2. Add Some Tunes

'House music drives me crazy, especially before hitting the red carpet. Can you imagine? I'd be so pumped I'd be running down it! Instead I'm all about Beyonce's new album. I love it so much, it's a piece of art. And Drake's new song is great. Sometimes I'll just put Spotify on and see what happens. If I don't like it, I'll just skip.'

3. Keep Things Weather Appropriate

'I’ve had every type of weather in Cannes. Gale force winds, rain, bright sunshine where I’ve been too hot, everything! So you've got to work your hair around the weather. If it's really windy, I'll do slicked back hair so it stays down, or if it's raining just wear a hoodie!'

4. Get Some Outfit Inspo

'When I'm choosing an outfit, I always look at old pictures and vintage references for inspiration. And I always admire other people on the red carpet. When I see someone I'll be like, 'Wow that looks amazing' or 'Oh that looks incredible'.

I never wanna steal anybody’s look but sometimes you're just inspired subconsciously! I loved my stripy Zuhair Murad jumpsuit from the minute I saw it but I didn't think, 'Oh this is definitely for Cannes', I just loved it so when I finally got my hands on it, it was perfect. But my favourite ever Cannes look was the first time I went. It was a cream Versace dress with a a slit up one leg and I had shorter hair. It was so good.'

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFWkQLXwpG6/ Cannes 2016 @lorealmakeup A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on May 13, 2016 at 8:33am PDT

5. Rock A Smokey Eye

'Ever since I started experimenting with makeup I’ve always done eyeliner and dark eyes, it’s just how I recognise myself and how I feel good. Its like a comfort for me now, more than anything and I've got pretty good at doing it.

My top tip is to use a pencil liner and a liquid eyeliner - draw the pencil on first then put the liquid liner on top.'

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFVn5AmQpCC/ #Lastnight #Chopard #Cannes 💎 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on May 12, 2016 at 11:45pm PDT

6. Keep Everything In Your Clutch

'God, I keep everything in my clutch bag. I’ll always have whatever lipstick I’m wearing so I can top up the look I've got going on, if it's big enough I'll keep a mini Elnette in there and I have to have my phone, of course!'

7. Steel The Heels

'The only way to get through the red carpet in heels is with perserverance. Sometimes it really hurts bad and the most exciting thing is thinking about getting home and taking your shoes off! Just putting your slippers on and getting into your jammies.'

8. Give The After Party A Miss

'It depends on what mood I’m in - sometimes I’m up for the after party but, if I'm honest, most of the time I just want to go home, get in my pyjamas and put Scandal on. I'll either watch that or play on the Wii. At the moment I love Mario Kart.

I always play as the Pink Gold Peach but you have to complete enough levels to get her. And I always drive the motorbike, you've got to pick the right car if you're going to win.'

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEQ8aVOQpBO/ Sexy specs 🤓 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Apr 16, 2016 at 7:37am PDT

9. Avoid Pre-Carpet Nail Painting

'One time I painted my nails bright red scarily close to walking the red carpet. I was wearing a white dress and I smudged the red nail varnish all down it, so not only did I have smudged nails but I had nail varnish all over the dress. I had to hold my bag in the same place all night and hide the smudged polish.

I genuinely wanted to cry as I was getting out the car. All the paps were there shouting, ‘Cheryl give us a wave’ and I was like, 'No. I can't!'

