Cheryl's #IWokeUpLikeThis Selfie Will Make You Want To Weep...

Cheryl may be a knockout when she's all glammed up but this morning she proved that she's a natural stunner with this bed selfie. Taking to her Instagram to share her wake-up call, Cheryl said: 'Morning..#messyhurrdontcurr'. With a glowing complexion and a bright smile, her fans instantly praised her barefaced beauty. One thing's for certain, we definitely don't look like this first thing...