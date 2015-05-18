Cheryl Debuts A Whole New (And Very 90s) Beauty Look That We Totally Want To Try

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini is certainly no stranger to changing up her style but she's managed to surprise us all once again with a very throwback make-up look...

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini is always a firm fixture at Cannes Film Festival and after seeing her touch down at the event in killer style on Friday, we knew we were in for a treat when the time came for her to walk the red carpet. And she certainly did not disappoint...

Spending her first night in Cannes with L'Oreal — the beauty giant which she is longstood as the face of — Cheryl took it easy as she lounged around in a bathrobe, sipped on bubbly and had a good old pamper ahead of her glittering schedule the next day.

After a run in with the notorious Cannes breeze, Cheryl found herself back in hair and make-up to get ready for the premiere of Woody Allen's latest flick Irrational Man on Saturday night and once she made it to the red carpet, she looked as beaut as you'd expect.

Rocking a bridal-esque nude dress from her go-to couturier Ralph & Russo, Cheryl looked beyond incredible in the gown which featured a thigh-high split, lace bodice with a plunging neckline and a gorgeous draped cape sleeve.

Sure, her dress was stunning but it wasn't the thing that made the 31-year-old songstress's ensemble stand out. Well, not for us anyway...

Instead it was Cheryl's very 90s beauty look that made us double-take, and while she still looked a bona fide babe we were certainly surprised by her choice of make-up.

It was undoubtedly the colour palette of Cheryl's beauty look that really made it look as if it were from another decade entirely. The rust-tinted eyeshadow, copper contouring and brown-lined lips all blend together to create an earthy visage that's totally characteristic of the early Nineties. Paired with her newly-dyed light brunette locks, which were styled in a textured, quiffed chignon, it was definitely the most stand-out look of the night. And that's saying something considering she walked the very same red carpet as Emma Stone...

While her beauty look took us by surprise, it's something we're totally keen to try out for ourselves; and considering it was created by L'Oreal, we may just be able to! to make it super easy, the beauty Mecca has shared with us the actual make-up used on Cheryl's beautiful face and the best part is, it's super affordable. Huzzah!

Clearly Cheryl was super-pleased with how her look turned out as she took to her own Instagram to share a gorgeous series of snaps of her Cannes 2015 get-up...

https://instagram.com/p/2yjsQawpFD/ ❤️ A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on May 17, 2015 at 9:36am PDT

One word: WOW.

Lip liners at the ready, people — the '90s beauty trend is going to be H U G E.

See how Cheryl Fernandez-Versini gets red carpet ready with our exclusive L'Oreal video below