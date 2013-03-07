Cheryl Cole’s hair transformation!

Cheryl Cole ditched the hair extensions in favour of an au natural hairstyle for Saturday night’s X Factor

Cheryl Cole is the queen of statement hairstyles. If she’s not sleeking back her extensions into a high pony or donning exquiste hair accessories then Cheryl is sure to be letting her long tousled tresses do the talking.

However, on Saturday night’s X Factor Cheryl had ditched her uber-long locks in favour or a shorter, shoulder-length bob. This new look was fresh, youthful and sophisticated.

Cheryl styled her new hair with oodles of volume and a slight scrunch effect for an effortless beachy hair vibe.

Get Cheryl's hair look now with these simple tips. Firstly, treat yourself to a tidy-up trim, this look is all about health and vitality so it's time to banish those dead ends! Secondly, apply a volumising mousse before styling then tip your head upside down and blowdry while gently scrunghing the hair upwards. Voila!

By Kat Webster