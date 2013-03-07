Cheat your way to Peaches Geldof’s Heidi hair

Lauren Conrad, Katherine Heigl, Rachel Zoe and Diane Kruger (to name a few) have been rocking the braidy bunch look for a while, and now Peaches Geldof has been papped with Heidi-esque plaits too.

But we aren’t all lucky enough to have hair stylists on hand to create the look. Enter Vicki Ullah, a wig specialist who has also created elasticated braids to make this look fool-proof.

Forget getting up an hour earlier than normal to prep, prime and plait your hair as Vicki’s range of braid hairpieces are your one-stop shop to Heidi hair.

Wear with your hair up or down or you could make like Peaches and team two hairpieces at once for real impact. £19.95 each

By Alice Ripman