Chanel tempt us with their stunning new Christmas collection make-up!
by: Tara Gardner
7 Mar 2013

Rich shades, warm tones and pinks mingled with coppers - Chanel's gorgeous new holiday beauty collection has arrived!

You know the festive season has begun when Chanel launches its divine new Christmas Collection make-up!

This year, Chanel's Christmas collection draws inspiration from a famous saying by Epicurus: “Let us succumb to temptation before it disappears.”

And tempting us with heavenly shades and exquisite tones, Peter Philips, Global Creative Director of Chanel Make-up, has created a palette to help you smoulder and sizzle this party season!

Think warm tones, pretty pinks teamed with bronzes and coppers: 'Fuchsia is a playful weapon of seduction' in the new range.

 The classic Rouge Coco Chanel lipstick takes on two new limited edition shades; Patchouli - a light and warm copper and Magnolia a simple, soft pink. Lipgloss lovers are treated to three new limited edition shades in bronze, pale pink and fuchsia pink.

