Chanel tempt us with their stunning new Christmas collection make-up!

You know the festive season has begun when Chanel launches its divine new Christmas Collection make-up!
This year, Chanel's Christmas collection draws inspiration from a famous saying by Epicurus: “Let us succumb to temptation before it disappears.”
And tempting us with heavenly shades and exquisite tones, Peter Philips, Global Creative Director of Chanel Make-up, has created a palette to help you smoulder and sizzle this party season!
Think warm tones, pretty pinks teamed with bronzes and coppers: 'Fuchsia is a playful weapon of seduction' in the new range.
The classic Rouge Coco Chanel lipstick takes on two new limited edition shades; Patchouli - a light and warm copper and Magnolia a simple, soft pink. Lipgloss lovers are treated to three new limited edition shades in bronze, pale pink and fuchsia pink.
