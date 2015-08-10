From Gwyneth Paltrow To Emma Stone: 10 Travel Secrets The Stars Swear By

Celebs - their idea of a mini-break may be a jaunt to Barbados rather than Benidorm, and they may have a dedicated entourage to schlepp their 10 cases around, but when it comes to looking good in transit, we can certainly learn a thing or two from Hollywood’s elite. (Ten hour plane journey? What ten hour plane journey?) Arriving at your destination looking as fresh as a daisy? Don’t mind if we do. Here are the tips we’ll be taking with us on holiday this year:
COURTENEY COX:
“My best advice when flying is just to keep your face really moisturised and try not to wear makeup because it can be dehydrating on the plane - I personally feel a lot better when I fly with a clean face. Drink a ton of water too, it helps with jet-lag and, well, everything really.”
DAVID GANDY:
“The best tip I’ve heard is to use rose oil on your skin when you’re flying. I take about 90-odd flights a year so my skin was constantly dehydrated and then this make-up artist from Australia gave me her rose oil and that just seemed to do wonders, but trying to get hold of it isn’t the easiest thing....”
ALICIA KEYS:
“SK-II face masks are great to use when flying as they'll instantly hydrate my skin. I love it when I remember to do it, but I usually fall asleep and forget!"
GWYNETH PALTROW:
“I drink tons of water and try and stay really well-moisturised but I’ll also spritz colloidal silver all over the seat, because it’s a natural anti-bacterial and anti-viral. Supplements-wise, I take loads of vitamin C and have this magnesium and calcium packet that I put in my water as magnesium is really calming on your nervous system. After a plane ride I always try to have a good steam and sweat but more than anything my best advice is to wear sunglasses when you get off the plane!”
CATE BLANCHETT:
“The difference in your skin between takeoff and landing is scary. When the lights go down on a plane, I always put on one of SK-II's Facial Treatment Masks and I’ll also decant the SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Essence into a small spray bottle and spritz it on throughout the flight. If my skin’s really dry, I use a lip product by Sensai as it’s really great for your lips and I’ll use an O.P.I nail strengthener because my son and I are having a competition to see who can grow their nails faster at the moment as we’re both nail biters.”
KATY PERRY
“I keep a small can of Oribe's Dry Texturising Spray with me when I’m travelling to give my hair lift and texture.”
LARA STONE:
“A make-up artist told me about Sudocrem which is great for when your skin is sensitive. I don’t put it on every day but when you do it it fixes everything by the morning. I also use it on planes so that by the time I land my skin looks better than when I took off, although it can be slightly embarrassing as it’s bright white!”
JULIANNE MOORE
“I have very wavy hair, so it's hard to blow-dry myself. Instead, I always travel with a tiny hair iron for emergencies. I try not to overdo it so my hair looks too flat; it’s just really good for taking any kinks out especially if you’ve been on a long flight.'
EMMA STONE
“My skin is chronically dry, so when I'm travelling I take a small bottle of argan oil with me. I basically have to put oils on my skin because it feels like I can't move my face if I don't!”
ABBEY LEE KERSHAW:
“Because my hair’s coloured, I need to protect it from the sun, sea and sand so I always take some kind of protective spray with me - I really love Kerastase’s Soleil CC Crème. When I'm away from home and my juicer, I drink Naturya's Spirulina Powder every day. You just add water, it’s great for travelling.”
