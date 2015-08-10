From Gwyneth Paltrow To Emma Stone: 10 Travel Secrets The Stars Swear By

Bikini? Check. Suntan lotion? Check. Bodyguards….er? Ok, so celebrities may not be exactly like us but when it comes to travelling in style they sure know their stuff. Here are the best tips they’ve given us so far….

Celebs - their idea of a mini-break may be a jaunt to Barbados rather than Benidorm, and they may have a dedicated entourage to schlepp their 10 cases around, but when it comes to looking good in transit, we can certainly learn a thing or two from Hollywood’s elite. (Ten hour plane journey? What ten hour plane journey?) Arriving at your destination looking as fresh as a daisy? Don’t mind if we do. Here are the tips we’ll be taking with us on holiday this year:

COURTENEY COX:

“My best advice when flying is just to keep your face really moisturised and try not to wear makeup because it can be dehydrating on the plane - I personally feel a lot better when I fly with a clean face. Drink a ton of water too, it helps with jet-lag and, well, everything really.”

DAVID GANDY:

“The best tip I’ve heard is to use rose oil on your skin when you’re flying. I take about 90-odd flights a year so my skin was constantly dehydrated and then this make-up artist from Australia gave me her rose oil and that just seemed to do wonders, but trying to get hold of it isn’t the easiest thing....”

ALICIA KEYS:

“SK-II face masks are great to use when flying as they'll instantly hydrate my skin. I love it when I remember to do it, but I usually fall asleep and forget!"

GWYNETH PALTROW:

“I drink tons of water and try and stay really well-moisturised but I’ll also spritz colloidal silver all over the seat, because it’s a natural anti-bacterial and anti-viral. Supplements-wise, I take loads of vitamin C and have this magnesium and calcium packet that I put in my water as magnesium is really calming on your nervous system. After a plane ride I always try to have a good steam and sweat but more than anything my best advice is to wear sunglasses when you get off the plane!”

CATE BLANCHETT:

“The difference in your skin between takeoff and landing is scary. When the lights go down on a plane, I always put on one of SK-II's Facial Treatment Masks and I’ll also decant the SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Essence into a small spray bottle and spritz it on throughout the flight. If my skin’s really dry, I use a lip product by Sensai as it’s really great for your lips and I’ll use an O.P.I nail strengthener because my son and I are having a competition to see who can grow their nails faster at the moment as we’re both nail biters.”

KATY PERRY

“I keep a small can of Oribe's Dry Texturising Spray with me when I’m travelling to give my hair lift and texture.”

LARA STONE:

“A make-up artist told me about Sudocrem which is great for when your skin is sensitive. I don’t put it on every day but when you do it it fixes everything by the morning. I also use it on planes so that by the time I land my skin looks better than when I took off, although it can be slightly embarrassing as it’s bright white!”

JULIANNE MOORE

“I have very wavy hair, so it's hard to blow-dry myself. Instead, I always travel with a tiny hair iron for emergencies. I try not to overdo it so my hair looks too flat; it’s just really good for taking any kinks out especially if you’ve been on a long flight.'

EMMA STONE

“My skin is chronically dry, so when I'm travelling I take a small bottle of argan oil with me. I basically have to put oils on my skin because it feels like I can't move my face if I don't!”

ABBEY LEE KERSHAW:

“Because my hair’s coloured, I need to protect it from the sun, sea and sand so I always take some kind of protective spray with me - I really love Kerastase’s Soleil CC Crème. When I'm away from home and my juicer, I drink Naturya's Spirulina Powder every day. You just add water, it’s great for travelling.”

Rex

WATCH: Beauty Director Cassie Steer shares her top 5 travel tips...