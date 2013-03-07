Celeb fave Cosmetics A La Carte launches re-vamped store!

Made to measure make-up brand, Cosmetics A La Carte, has just launched its new look store, and it’s looking better than ever.

If you’re sick of that never ending quest for the perfect shade of foundation, you need to get down to Cosmetics A La Carte’s new store in London’s Knightsbridge.

A completely customer-led range of make-up, Cosmetics A La Carte creates make up just for you. Able to blend the exact shade of foundation and create that texture you always wanted, those with allergies can even have products made omitting the offending ingredient.

We’re also mighty impressed with Cosmetics A La Carte’s huge celeb following. From Princess Diana who commissioned the first flesh toned lipstick, to Lady Gaga who loves the Bubblegum Lipgloss that illuminates in UV light, and Dannii Minogue who created Candy, the super glossy, staining lipstick with sunscreen, the celebs keep coming back for more.

Check out the new look store at 19b Motcomb Street, London, SW1

Visit cosmeticsalacarte.com or call 020 7622 2318 for more information.

By Jess Tibbits

MORE BEAUTY NEWS HERE

WHAT’S KATY PERRY’S BEAUTY SECRET?