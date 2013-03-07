Burberry draws a star-studded front row at LFW

The quintessentially British brand saw out the last day of London Fashion Week and drew an A-list crowd including Sarah Jessica Parker, Alexa Chung and Cat Deeley

The fashion pack have waited with baited breath to catch a glimpse of the latest incarnation of Burberry's signature trench, and Brit stars Alexa Chung and Cat Deeley were on the front row to see all the action first.

All dressed in a palette of muted khakis and browns the ladies played homage to Christopher Bailey's signature military-inspired designs.

SHOP THE MILITARY TREND HERE

While SJP and Cat Deeley had opted for waist-cinching Burberry jackets, ever the maverick, Alexa had styled up her button-down utility dress by slashing the hemline to thigh-grazing length.

Also spotted front row were Serena Williams, Anna Wintour and Donna Air, while Pixie Geldof sat second row.

SEE MORE CELEBS ON THE FRONT ROW HERE

The show debuted a blend of classic Burberry cuts including ruffled minis, quilted leathers and sharply tailored jackets, but studded details, animal prints and acid brights updated them for the new season.

Check out our full LFW Day 5 report here

By Hayley Spencer

SEE BURBERRY'S A/W CAMPAIGN HERE