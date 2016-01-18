How To Make Bronzer Look Believable

1) Face facts – your clavicle needs love too “The worst mistake you can make is to just bronze your face. This will result in a glowing, tanned face juxtaposed against a pale body - not a good look. Instead, apply bronzer where the sun naturally hits you. These are the highest points on the face and body; across the shoulders, chest, and clavicle.”

2) Brush up on your tools

“The right brush is fundamental in creating a bronzed goddess look as it will help to ensure that the powder is dispersed evenly. If you were thinking your foundation brush could do the job, think again! It will just leave high densities of bronzer in one place, and it will give that dirty, muddy look that everyone wants to avoid. Instead, opt for a big, fluffy brush which will give a soft rather than stripy effect. The ‘V’ below your chin on your neck is a place that never gets hit by the sun so a big brush allows for a gentle sweep across the area creating a naturally uniform look.”

3) Set the tone

“Get the tone that’s right for you. This is usually 2 or 3 shades darker than your actual skin tone. Avoid reds and oranges – caramels are a more flattering option - and don’t be tempted to go too dark in a bid to fake a fortnight in the sun, sadly it’s just not going to work. Fake tan is a much better alternative if this is what you’re aiming for as it will give you a darker base that you can build up further with the bronzer.

If you’re a foundation addict don’t be tempted to go a shade darker though – the paler colour will help to give a softly sculpted look.”

Now that you've got the tips to make your faux glow totally convincing, head over to Powder to find out what the best bronzer is to suit your hair colour, skin tone AND budget. Clever!

4) Apply like a pro

“Bronzer should be applied all around the hairline, and just underneath the jaw to create a subtle contour, as well as below the cheekbones and across the brow. Take your time to build up the colour – there’s no need to pile it all onto your brush at once – as it makes it much easier to see how it’s looking and also to know when to stop. (It’s always easier to reapply than to remove)”

5) Know your textures

“If you’re after a more contoured look, shimmer is not what you need. Matte and a smaller brush works best. In fact, be cautious of over-shimmering full stop – we usually wear bronzer at a time of year when we’re exposed more to the sun anyway so too much shimmer can result in you looking a bit oily and hot.

Oh, and always apply a cream bronzer before a powder one. If you do it the other way round the application will be less smooth and won't look as believable.”

6) Accessorize accordingly

“Don’t overdo it with the rest of your make-up. Bronzed eyes and lips on a bronzed face is a bit overkill and can make you look too statuesque but do make sure they still work within the same warm-toned colour family. Adding a bit of pink to the high point of the cheekbones will help to avoid looking too TOWIE.”