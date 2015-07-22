Ban The Tendril! 6 Bridal Hairstyles That Actually Look Cool

Bad bridal hair happens to good people! Want to avoid looking like a a chocolate box bride on your big day? Try something cooler and more undone instead.

Nothing makes a bride cry like a malfunctioning tendril. Cheesy wedding hair is a very real reality and it can happen to anyone! But nowadays you don’t have to look like a Jane Austen character on your wedding day. Thanks to the explosion of bridal Pinterest boards and the increasing nod to undone occasion hair on the catwalks – there are other, much cooler options. And none of them involve tendrils.

“An important thing to remember with wedding hair in general, unstructured elegance is the only way forward” explains James Galvin, Shu Uemura Art of Hair Ambassador. “Your hair should look as if you haven't spent too much time creating the style. It should almost look as if YOU have done your own hair REALLY well.”

Marchesa SS15 Boho Blowout:

“The simple waves of Georgia May Jagger at the Marchesa show have a chic yet effortless feeling to them” says Mark Hampton, Global Hair Ambassador for TONI&GUY. “Soft glamourous waves with a boho feeling will really compliment a bridal gown. Women have embraced the more relaxed Parisian feeling to hair; simple blow-dries, nice layered cuts and a little product knowledge has transformed hair nowadays. In this case prep the hair with Tony & Guy 3D Volumiser to add extra bounce.”

Valentino Couture SS15/16:

Looks complicated? Not so much according to James Galvin: “As if you were going to create a halo braid, take two sections instead of three and twist the two together. After every twist pull another piece of hair into the front sections from the crown and continue this around the head to create this beautiful loose unstructured twist/braid. Use the crown as your guide to pull the next section in as if you are moving around the head in orange segment sections. Use a small amount of Shu Uemura Art of Hair Essence Absloue Nourishing Oil Cream to give a slight polished twist while keeping the crown very textured.”

Marios Schwab SS15 Barette Clip:

If you’re rocking a hair accessory don’t make it too OTT or ornate says Mark. “The bamboo [barette clip] used as a hair accessory here is very considered but doesn't feel over thought. It has a feeling of the 50s to it.” Divide hair into two sections from the crown of the head to the nape of the neck. Fold one section flat to the head over the other and clip into place.

Lanvin SS15 – The Bridal Bun:

Before you start to build your bun, prep the hair with a salt spray (like the Kérastase Spray a Porter) and tie up into a pony at the back of your head. This look isn’t about creating a perfect ballet bun says James. “Twist pony until the hair wants to curl back on itself and start to pin the hair to secure into place. Make sure you don't create a perfect round bun buy molding into place with pins. The bun shape almost needs to be more oval. Once dry, take section clips out and slightly ruffle with fingers to give a less structured feel.” He also recommends breaking the bun up a bit with your fingers.

Sienna Miller - Best for a Bob:

If you have a crop then you may feel that your styling options are limited. Not so. Take heed from Sienna Miller at Cannes last month, who twisted up the top sections of her hair to create this Woodstock country girl feel. “For effortlessly un-done and textured hair like Sienna’s,” advises Mark, “apply a small amount of TRESemme Perfectly (un)Done Wave Creating Sea Foam to almost dry locks.”

Rex

The Lara Stone Topknot:

“The thing to remember here is BALANCE” warns James of Lara Stones’ occasion topknot. “Keep the sides quite tight but making sure to have some lift on the top. The tightness on the sides and lift on the top will create a stronger feel to the shape. Secure hair into a textured Bun on the crown (positioning is key) and break the smoothness up with your fingers. Use Shu Uemura Art of Hair Cotton Uzu Defining Cream to define any areas such as the sides and the nape of the neck.”