Boots launches ocean range

High street beauty chain Boots are bringing out their own marine-based range of skincare goodies!

Luxury brands have been doing it for years, but now Boots is responding to the surge in popularity of marine-based beauty products by launching its own oceanic skincare range.

The Aqua Balance collection uses sea salt minerals and sea water to help skin rejuvenation and restoration. Purifying, cleansing and rebalancing skin, the range includes products tailored for dry, oily and sensitive skin types and features skin calming lotions, night creams and cleansing milk.

The collection will be surfing its way into stores and online from 5 July, with prices ranging from £10 to £15.

By Tara Gardner

SEE 20 HOT NEW BEAUTY BUYS