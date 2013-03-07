Boost your Boots Advantage points

Here at InStyle we love treating ourselves to a new lippy with the points we’ve saved on our Boots card, and now we’ll be able to save a whole heap more by shopping online at Boots’ Treat Street.

Boots has teamed up with over 50 online stores to give you points for the pounds you spend at leading fashion, homeware and entertainment sites, or even when you’re buying your car insurance.

ASOS, The White Company, Apple and Virgin Holidays are all involved and we reckon it won’t be long before more stores get in on the act. The points might not feel like their flooding in when you just buy a T-shirt, but imagine what you could get when you book a flight to New York!

All you need to do is register your advantage card at www.boots.com/treatstreet, click on the shop you’d like to visit from the long list of participating retailers, and get spending!

By Sarah Smith