Blue Is The Warmest Colour

It’s Monday, it’s cold and it’s the most depressing day of the year. But it’s also the perfect (if a little gratuitous) excuse to swoon over a bunch of our favourite products in next season’s hottest colour (yep, you guessed it….)

Whether you shied away from it the first time around or ‘Justin’ makes you think Bieber rather than Timberlake, it’s time to embrace blue make-up, as young or old(er), there’s no escaping it next season. “Blue has definitely taken centre stage this summer with handfuls of designers opting to feature it on their catwalks,” says make-up artist Sonia Deveney. Ok, we get that for those of us who can still remember a time before mobile phones, blue eyeshadow/mascara may conjure up images of morning TV fitness instructors from the 80s but you only need to take a look at the SS16 catwalks to see that, with a little update, it’s soooo 2016. “It's definitely a fresh, vibrant statement colour that can modernise your look,” agrees Sonia. “My favourite were the girls at Missoni with their bare summer faces and a kick of colour on the eyelids. It was painted on in a carefree 'Impressionist' style using a gorgeous rich cobalt blue” and it’s this effortlessness that keeps it feeling current. So how to make it Waitrose-friendly? “For an everyday look that will turn heads in the right way, apply a matte blue powder shadow along the top lashline using an angled brush to create a strong block of colour a la Monique L’Huillier. For more of a fashion forward take, tweak this technique by only applying it along the outer part of the top lash line and combine with an unexpected dash of colour on the inner lower lash line as seen at 3.1 Phillip Lim. If that still scares you, Jonathan Saunders sported a very wearable eye featuring a dark cobalt blue liner to define the top and bottom lash lines.”

And once you've stocked up on blue eyeshadow, take this quiz to find the best eye cream that'll suit your eyes only...

PRO TIP: “This trend is all about a modern flash of colour so remember to keep the rest of your look simple with bare skin and a balm on the lips,” says Sonia.

Still not convinced? Let these blue beauties do the talking......

Kerastase Crème De La Crème Blow Dry Control Cream, £19.50,

Miu Miu Eau De Parfum, £48 for 30ml,

L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Mist, £14

Guerlain Ecrin 6 Couleurs Pallett in Beaugrenelle, £59,

Illamasqua Glamour Lipstick in Vendetta, £19.50

Benefit They’re Real Mascara in Beyond Blue, £19.50



Kiehls Midnight Recovery Concentrate, £36

Chanel le Vernis Gloss Nail Colour in Sunset Trip (Limited Edition), £18

Rimmel Magnif'Eyes Khol Eyeshadow Duo, £

Kiko Cream Crush Lasting Colour Eyeshadow in Pearly Turquoise, £3.40

And once you've stocked up on blue eyeshadow, take this quiz to find the best eye cream that'll suit your eyes only...