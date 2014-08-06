Bleach Hair Salon Is Set To Open A Pop-Up Bar

Best friends Alex Brownsell and Sam Teasdale who are behind the girly empire are gearing up to open a pop-up bar just a few doors down from the salon

We're not going to lie – often when we head to Bleach on London's Kingsland Road for a colourful update we never want to leave. An endless supply of tea, biscuits, magazines, a banging soundtrack – not to mention the fun staff who ooze cool – ensure that we have to begrudgingly drag ourselves away, every single time. So we're mega excited to hear that best friends Alex Brownsell and Sam Teasdale, who are behind the girly empire, are gearing up to open a pop-up bar just a few doors down from the salon on the August 14th.

For ten weeks they've enlisted the help of edgy catering company TART to serve up colourful cocktails like "The Slushino" and "Wonky Directoon" alongside creative snacks. Speaking about the cocktail menu TART co-founder Lucy Carr-Elison says: 'We want to create them using seasonal ingredients with new and exciting flavours, like pineapple chilli and mint, or watermelon and basil. Throughout the summer we are looking to do alcoholic lolly pops, frozen margaritas and slushies, by Autumn perhaps there will be something more warming.'

It's also going to be majorly Instagrammable what with an interior created by superstar set designer David White who has worked with everyone from Louis Vuitton to Kenzo. Described as a 'Blade Runner-esque, psychedelic acid trip with a nod to Enter the Void’s Asian clubbing and city visuals,' we can't wait to see how that translates. Plus there's going to be familiar Bleach faces (read celebrities) taking turns as bartenders. Watch this space!

By: Chloe Mac Donnell / @tweetchloe