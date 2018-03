Blake Lively made a triumphant return to the style spotlight, stepping out at a charity event in New York working a party-perfect style.

Dazzling in a Isabel Marant leather mini dress, the Gossip Girl provided us with endless party hair and make-up inspiration. Love Blake's shimmering eye make-up? Watch our make-up how-to video to create a wow-worthy party look in minutes...

