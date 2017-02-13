Your Exclusive Look At Beyoncé's Flawless Grammy Awards Makeup

Join us as we get in formation and obsess over Beyoncé's first performance since announcing she's pregnant with twins. Unsurprisingly, Bey was literally glowing from head-to-toe on the Grammy Awards stage and accessorized her gilded Peter Dundas gown and ornate headpiece with an out-of-this-world complexion and monochromatic smoky eye and lip.

"She has super, super golden skin and everyone knows that when a woman is pregnant she has a glow about her," the singer's pro makeup artist Sir John exclusively told us about her look for the night. "Peter Dundas, who just left Roberto Cavalli and is doing his own thing, came to us with the most beautiful gold, beaded gown. The look was inspired by the Byzantine era with a bit of a Venus vibe, almost like a rebirth, which is why I incorporated reflective metal by adding gold to her monochromatic chocolate smoky eye and matte lip."

Sir John enhanced Bey's already radiant complexion by applying a mix of Urban Decay's Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Makeup, £28.50, and L'Oreal Paris' True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator, £6, all over the singer's body, and used a gold speckled powder on her cheekbones. For Beyoncé's flawless smoky eye and lip, Sir John used shades in L'Oreal Paris' Color Riche Le Palette Nude, £14.99, tapped gold pigment in the center of the eye, and dabbed a bit of eye gloss to finish. He kept the lip in the same color family by swiping on a matte nude Dose of Colors bullet.

And what are Beyoncé and Sir John's essentials for when he's getting her ready to slay the Grammys? A good playlist. "We pray before shows and she loves my ipod so I make playlists," he told us. "I love old school music so I put together a list with Eartha Kitt and other songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s."

Originally on Instyle.com by Erin Lukas