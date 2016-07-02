10 Ways To Vacay Like Beyonce (And Seriously Up Your Insta Game)

Lip refresher
These days Bey’s big on Lemonade. Get your citrus hit for parched post-sun lips with Lanolips Lemonaid Lip Treatment, £9
Shampoo break
Off-duty Yoncé is all about the relaxed look. ‘Beyoncé likes to wear her hair naturally on vacation,’ says her long-time hairstylist Kim Kimble. ‘It’s easier to maintain, especially when she’s in humid climates.’ Kimble recommends doing a co-wash (that’s washing with conditioner only, FYI) if you’re in and out of the pool.
READ MORE: Bikini Body Ready? How To Bare Your Awkward Bits...
Be a loud mouth
When Bey goes au naturel, the trade-off is a major bold lip. Go for vivid, coral tones like Tom Ford Soleil Ultra-Rich Lip Colour in Le Mepris, £39
Holiday frizz hack
Beyonce always packs a bright headscarf for #beachlife. Hermès’ scarves come with chic instructional Knotting Cards. WWBD (What Would Beyoncé Do)? Try using the Turban or Bandeau Maxi-Twilly how-tos.
On point
Bey still has good mani game on vacay. Think Sasha Fierce with long, almond-shape nails in peachy-pink tones.
Commitment-phobe?
Mrs Carter ups her one-piece Insta posing with jewellery-esque gold transfers. Decorate your limbs with some skin metallica using Flash Tattoos by Beyoncé, £15
Bey got back
How to get beach buns like Beyoncé – a mix of squats and strength moves three to five times a week, according to her exercise guru, Marco Borges. Failing that, try Soap & Glory Sit Tight Super-Intense 4-D, £14.50, which has a tri-ball massage roller that’ll make it look like you regularly get a sweat on in Ivy Park athleisure.
Hat hair SOS
Beyoncé keeps her mane in check with Insta-worthy sunhats when boats (read: super-yachts) are on the itinerary. Get those curls bouncing back from hat hair by prepping with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Strong Hold Curl Crème de Mousse, £5.99.
Flawless flush
Key takeaway from Queen B’s dressing table of dreams in the 7/11 video? Nars Orgasm Blush, £23 – her blusher staple for the suitcase edit.
Go grrl
Animal print, check. Gold bling, check. Balmain, yep. Encapsulate Beyoncé’s holiday wardrobe in a fragrance and you’d get Balmain Extatic Tiger Orchid EDP, £65.
READ MORE: How Much is Beyonce Really Worth???