10 Ways To Vacay Like Beyonce (And Seriously Up Your Insta Game)

Slay on your holiday with serious Bey-level cool. Super-yacht, optional. Here are 10 ways to do vacay beauty like Queen B

Lip refresher

These days Bey’s big on Lemonade. Get your citrus hit for parched post-sun lips with Lanolips Lemonaid Lip Treatment, £9

Shampoo break

Off-duty Yoncé is all about the relaxed look. ‘Beyoncé likes to wear her hair naturally on vacation,’ says her long-time hairstylist Kim Kimble. ‘It’s easier to maintain, especially when she’s in humid climates.’ Kimble recommends doing a co-wash (that’s washing with conditioner only, FYI) if you’re in and out of the pool.

Be a loud mouth

When Bey goes au naturel, the trade-off is a major bold lip. Go for vivid, coral tones like Tom Ford Soleil Ultra-Rich Lip Colour in Le Mepris, £39

Holiday frizz hack

Beyonce always packs a bright headscarf for #beachlife. Hermès’ scarves come with chic instructional Knotting Cards. WWBD (What Would Beyoncé Do)? Try using the Turban or Bandeau Maxi-Twilly how-tos.

On point

Bey still has good mani game on vacay. Think Sasha Fierce with long, almond-shape nails in peachy-pink tones.

Commitment-phobe?

Mrs Carter ups her one-piece Insta posing with jewellery-esque gold transfers. Decorate your limbs with some skin metallica using Flash Tattoos by Beyoncé, £15

Bey got back

How to get beach buns like Beyoncé – a mix of squats and strength moves three to five times a week, according to her exercise guru, Marco Borges. Failing that, try Soap & Glory Sit Tight Super-Intense 4-D, £14.50, which has a tri-ball massage roller that’ll make it look like you regularly get a sweat on in Ivy Park athleisure.

Hat hair SOS

Beyoncé keeps her mane in check with Insta-worthy sunhats when boats (read: super-yachts) are on the itinerary. Get those curls bouncing back from hat hair by prepping with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Strong Hold Curl Crème de Mousse, £5.99.

Flawless flush

Key takeaway from Queen B’s dressing table of dreams in the 7/11 video? Nars Orgasm Blush, £23 – her blusher staple for the suitcase edit.

Go grrl

Animal print, check. Gold bling, check. Balmain, yep. Encapsulate Beyoncé’s holiday wardrobe in a fragrance and you’d get Balmain Extatic Tiger Orchid EDP, £65.

