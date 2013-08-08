Beyoncé debuts new short hairstyle

Known for her glamorous long locks, Beyoncé tooks fans by surprise when she took to her Instagram page to show off a drastic new hairstyle – a blonde pixie crop.

The singing superstar posted three snaps on her Instagram page, showing off her new short hairstyle from different angles. Bey did not caption the snaps, although it looks like she has stuck to the same dusky blonde tone she was most recently pictured with, on stage during her Mrs Carter tour.

Beyoncé is now taking a two-week break from her massive eight-month tour, before returning to the UK later this month. She’ll then continue the tour in the US, Latin American and Australia before concluding The Mrs Carter Show in New York at the end of December.

