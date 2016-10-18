Animal Magnetism: Autumn Fragrances To Match Your Spirit Animal

Your spirit animal says as much about your fragrance choice as your hankering for honeysuckle (no, really…) Here are the best perfumes for your personality.

Whether you’re happy as a clam, consider yourself grouchier than Grumpy the Dwarf or the laziest person on earth, there’s a spirit animal out there paired to your personality and a whole range of suitable fragrances to match. Here are the best Autumn perfumes to suit you.

Miss Piggy

You are fabulous with a capital F and love sumptuous florals. Plain Jane you are not. You're attracted to life's precious flowers like the Guatemalan patchouli and sumptuous peony.

From left, Peonia Nobile EDP, £76 for 50ml, Acqua di Parma; Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming EDP, £70 for 50ml, Dior; Dahlia Divin EDP, £67.50 for 50ml, Givenchy (John Lewis); Mon Paris EDP, £66 for 50ml, Yves Saint Laurent.

Dory

You are an intrepid traveller with a taste for the exotic. You regularly have to update your passport as the pages are filled with stamps from all over the world.

From left, Galop d’Hermès EDP, £183 for 50ml, Hermès; Wonderlust EDP, £42 for 30ml, Michael Kors (Debenhams); Tangier Vanille EDP, £92 for 50ml, Aerin (Harrods).

Duchess

You are provocative. Spicy notes linger on your skin for days, making you utterly irresistible to anyone who catches a whiff of you.

From left, Close to my Heart EDP, £95 for 50ml, Bella Freud; Deep Euphoria EDP, £52 for 50ml, Calvin Klein (Boots); S&X by Rankin EDP, £95 for 30ml, The Perfumer’s Story by Azzi (Harvey Nichols); AMQ McQueen EDP, £75 for 50ml, Selfridges.

My Little Pony Unicorn

You are HAPPY! FUN! YAY! Sparkling raspberry and herbaceous notes pep you up. You sign your name with hearts on top of the eyes in a rainbow pen.

From left, Velvet Pure EDP, £165 for 50ml, Dolce & Gabbana (Harrods); Blueberry Musk EDP, £55 for 100ml, Shay & Blue; Coach The Fragrance EDP, £49 for 50ml, Coach (House Of Fraser)

Brian Griffin

You are super sophisticated. You do your homework when it comes to scent. A rare tree that blossoms for only one day? You’ll take it.

From left, Black Pepper EDP, £83 for 100ml, Comme des Garçons (Selfridges); Sì EDP, £115 for 40ml, Giorgio Armani; La Femme EDP, £69 for 50ml, Prada (Selfridges); Vert Bohème EDP, £148 for 50ml, Tom Ford (Selfridges); The Revenge of Lady Blanche EDP, £178 for 75ml, Penhaligon’s.