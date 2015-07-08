The 6 Best Make-Up Brushes To Buy Now (And How To Use Them)

A wise make-up artist once said: you’re only as good as your worst makeup brush. A well-crafted brush can help you master anything from that new graphic flick trend to conquering contouring once and for all.

There are a gazillion make-up brushes out there – but how to decide which ones you need? The first thing to consider is: natural or synthetic? Synthetic brushes tend to be better for cream textures and often have a sharper edge for definition. Natural hair brushes are have coarser bristles that pick up more product – especially handy for when you’re working with powder makeup. Now read on for 6 invaluable pieces of advice to help you build a better tool kit…

Tip 1. Downsize your blusher brush

Work with a smaller blusher brush so you can be more accurate. Big round brushes will give you big round cheeks. So if you need streamlining in that area then opt for something a little less chunky like the Zoeva Luxe Face Focus (£11.50; love-makeup.co.uk). This brush has a small, flattened, dome head for better precision.

Tip 2: Share the load

Double up your concealer brush with your lip brush to save space and cash (just make sure you clean it in between products with The Pro Hygiene Collection Makeup Brush Cleaner spray, £10; feelunique.com) Try the Amazing Cosmetics Concealer Brush (£9.99; Feelunique.com).

Tip 3: Point in the right direction

If you don’t use your fingers to apply your foundation then you need to find a tool that can replicate them. A slightly tapered or pointed foundation brush will help you get product into all the nooks crevices around your nose and eyes. The Charlotte Tilbury Foundation brush (£30; Charlottetilbury.com) has exactly that as well as having an ergonomically considered handle that won’t roll off your dressing table. Handy.

Tip 4: Colour coding

The white bristles on the Real Techniques Bold Metals Pointed Crease (£12; Boots.com) help to show up home much product you have loaded onto your brush – especially good if you’re using loose pigments or mineral eyeshadow.

Tip 5: Get the right measure

Constantly tipping out too much foundation? The new Face 109 Brush from Kiko Milano (£16.90; kikocosmetics.com) has a circular cut out with a sponge base to pour your foundation into before buffing straight onto the skin.

Tip 6: Smooth it out

Just taken a contouring or strobing selfie? After you’ve uploaded and before you step outside into the real world make sure you’ve buffed over any streaks with the toothpaste-shaped O Wow Brush from Cailyn Cosmetics (£20; Victoriahealthcom).

BRAND TO WATCH:

Keep your eyes peeled for new brush brand RED. Created by make-up artist Kristina Vidic, this is a capsule collection of professional brushes tried and has already been road-tested on a long list of models from Elle McPherson to Joan Smalls and Alexa Chung. They are crafted by hand by a small family business that started out making Calligraphy brushes in Hiroshima, Japan. They have distinctive red handles so you won’t loose them.

Now read our round-up of the best foundations for instant supermodel skin...