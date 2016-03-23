Best Beauty Buys 2016: The Winners Are In!

23 Mar 2016

We’re now in our 15th year of Best Beauty Buys (I know, I know, we look so young on it too…) and with 110 winners, the awards are bigger (and in my humble, if slightly weary, opinion) better than ever before with a couple of cheeky new category additions (quite literally in the case of ‘best contouring product’) reflecting how quickly the beauty industry responds to demand (thank you Kim K et al).

Whether you’re looking for a quick fix (aka the beauty equivalent of polyfiller) or a longer term skincare strategy we have the product for you. Better still, they’ve already been road-tested by the best in the biz. It’s always nice to see my personal favourites win (Urban Decay’s 24/7 eyeliner, MAC’s Blot Powder, Sisley’s Black Rose face Mask and Pureology haircare for those interested) but I loved the fact that the judges threw a few curveballs in there too (I’m totally trying Evo’s leave-in conditioner next time I wash my hair).
 
See every single product from InStyle's Best Beauty Buys 2016...
 

