The Best Beauty Apps That Will Change Your Life Forever

Need a at-home mani asap? There's an app for that. What about an alert every time you're feeling dehydrated? Yup, there's an app for that too. Check out our edit of the best beauty apps that will totally change your life forever...

The At-Home Appointment - Ruuby

Founded by 26 year old Venetia Archer and backed by the entrepreneur to end all entrepreneurs Richard Branson, Ruuby is the beauty appointment app that makes getting a last-minute mani totally easy. Think of it like a concierge on your phone that takes care of all your beauty needs. Choose your treatment (everything from waxes and blowdrys to massages and make up) and Ruuby will provide a key destination or beauty pro too book with in an instant. You can even get them to come to you. Spray tans from the comfort of our living rooms without being put on hold? Yes please!

App cost? Free!

The Shop From Home Game Changer - L'Oreal Makeup Genius

We can't tell you how many times we've smeared some foundation on the back of our hands thinking it's the perfect match only to get home, actually put on our face and look more like an Oompa Loompa than red-carpet ready. So what if you could try your makeup on at home before you've even spent a penny? Enter L'Oreal Makeup Genius. Using your phone camera you can apply endless different beauty looks in real time and decide whether that new purple eyeshadow suits you, or just isn't the one. Without splashing the cash. Trust, this is the most addictive app we've found so far. If you get bored of looking at your own face too much, you might want to avoid this one.

App cost? Free!

The Subscription App - CitySwish

So here's the deal. You download the app. You buy one of their awesome monthly subscription packages (our fave is the twice-weekly blow-dry one). You book your treatments whenever you like and someone turns up at your house/office/hotel/middle of nowhere if you're nice enough, within an hour to provide your treatment. The best bit? Well, apart from having your hair done at your desk within an hour, you save a whole load of money as well. You can thank us later…

App cost? Free!

The Beauty Boosters - Sleep Cycle and iDrated

Beauty isn't just about what you put on your face, it's about taking care of your body too. With this in mind, Sleep Cycle is officially our new best friend. By tracking your sleep patterns, the app sounds your morning alarm during your lightest sleep meaning you wake up feeling naturally rested rather than totally horrified. Now that we can get on board with. That, and our phone telling us when to drink more water. Well, when you want amazing skin, you need to hydrate, or in this case, iDrate.

App cost? Both £0.79

The Speedy Mani App - OPI Nail Studio

Similar to L'Oreal's make up app but for your nails, this is the way to decide your next nail shade in the cab on the way to your last minute mani. No more gaffing with rows and rows of rainbow colour nail varnishes, this awesome app shows you how OPI's varnishes will look actually on your nails. Adjust the skin tone and nail length and check out their latest collections before you even get to the salon.

App cost? Free!